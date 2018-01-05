Labiaplasty: What you need to know about labiaplasty

>
Vaginal surgery (aka labiaplasty) has hit the mainstream with increasing numbers of women going under the knife. But what has provoked this quest for lovely lips? And is labiaplasty the answer?

Ursula Dewey investigates.

A woman’s ‘work’ is never done. Or so it seems.

Our to-do list of cosmetic surgery ‘work’ is getting longer and the latest procedure to be added to our surgery shopping list is labiaplasty.

Whilst an ego boost can be achieved with a Mulberry bag for most, some women are opting for a designer vagina, and their numbers are on the rise. Vaginal surgeries such as labiaplasty and vaginaplasty promise to trim, tuck and tighten and even improve sexual satisfaction.

According to the International Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, nearly 50,000 women opted for vaginal "rejuvenation" surgery in 2009 and that number has been growing since.

BAAPS (the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons) says "occasionally sexual function may be enhanced” following vaginal surgery, but can a surgeon's knife really better what Mother Nature gave us? And why are more of us unhappy with our vaginas?


