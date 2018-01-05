Labiaplasty: What you really need to know about labiaplasty

There's undeniable pressure for women to look like perfect, toned, big breasted clones of each other, and now the pressure has now reached our most intimate part - a part of our bodies we should only really let people we trust have access to.The insecurity that larger labia can cause some women, even those in trusting relationships , can still lead to the surgeons operating table.Karen, 37, had a labiaplasty last year but insisted it was not to satisfy her husband: "my husband loves me just the way I was. It was for me that I had it done. It was affecting my sex life as I was so self-concious."For some, labiaplasty or ‘labial reduction’ can be a life-changing solution to give some women a confidence boost. Joanne, 46, a mother of three, says: “Having a labiaplasty was the best thing I did. Now I’ve got back the confidence I used to have. People fix their boobs or noses if they hate them enough, why should this be any different?”It’s a valid point. Celebrity psychologist Dr. Linda Papadopoulos says in her book Mirror Mirror that often: “a negative body image threatens our sense of identity and self esteem.” It figures that changing the 'thing' that is creating a confidence crisis can sometimes be the right thing to do, to help women move on with their lives.But rather than trimming their labia, shouldn’t medics be treating the psychological root of these women’s body dysmorphia?Harley Street consultant gynaecological surgeon, Dr. Mike Bowen turns away more women than he treats. He says that the nature of cosmetic surgery means that any woman wanting it: “has an element of body dsymorphia.” Something which a surgeons knife cannot always cure.Dr. Linda Papadopoulos says that while operating: "may improve the condidence of some for many others it won't take away the insecurity they feel about their bodies." Image © Hemera

