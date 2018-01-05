Labiaplasty: What you really need to know about labiaplasty

Labiaplasty: What are the risks?

The operation reduces the size of the labia minora (inner lips) which patients prefer not to protrude past their labia majora (outer lips).



Risks include excessive bleeding, infection, temporary numbness, pain, puckering, excess scar tissue and sexual dysfunction. Even surgeons are cautious. Dr. Bowen says dealing with skin “as thin as a postage stamp,” makes the operation: “technically challenging.”

Psychologist Dr. Linda Papadopoulos says in Mirror Mirror that our “quick fix culture” risks “de-medicalising” major forms of surgery. But Dr. Miles Berry, cosmetic surgeon at Surgicare says labiaplasty: “has one of the lowest complication and highest satisfaction rates.”

Even so, some medical groups are against vaginal cosmetic surgery altogether, like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, who have said the risks outweigh the benefits.

In certain circumstances labiaplasty is the right decision: to put an end to infections or pain. But for those women who think their labia are abnormal, before booking a consultation, it’s worth realising everyone is different. Even Dr Bowen says the majority of women he examines have: "absolutely nothing wrong with them."

With the average labiaplasty costing between £3000-£4000, and numerous risks for complication, it's not a decision to be taken lightly.

On one labiaplasty forum, a woman says: “I have large labia and I’m proud! I am a good looking girl and feel it just adds to the package.” To which one of (many) men has replied: "Want a typical guy's perspective? Keep the labia!!! Most guys think it’s a total turn-on."



Whilst for some, labiaplasty is a way to feel more confident about their bodies, there is a danger that people will start thinking of larger or protruding labia as a “problem,” when really they are natural, normal and perfectly formed. Labiaplasty should be considered carefully, and for the right reasons. But for us, when it comes to designer, we’d take the shoes over the vagina any day.

Image © Hemera