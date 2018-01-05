>
>
Labiaplasty: What you need to know about labiaplasty
  
Labiaplasty: What you need to know about labiaplasty

Labiaplasty: What you need to know about labiaplasty


Labiaplasty: How can it help?
 

In situations where there is a medical issue, labiaplasty can mean the end to discomfort, pain and infection.

Medics consider labia 'functionality,' when assessing patient suitability for the operation.

Often, patients complain of pain when horse riding, cycling and exercising as their labia rub together repeatedly, some even avoid tight fitting trousers.

Karen, 37, had a labiaplasty as she found her labia uncomfortable: “After going to the toilet I would have to ‘tuck’ them in.”

As well as discomfort, having larger labia can hinder personal hygiene. Misty346 from the SoFeminine forums says: “My inner labia were so long they would get in the way [of sex]. It was difficult to keep good hygiene so I had repeated urine infections.”

Antonia Mariconda, the Cosmedic Coach, advises women on cosmetic procedures, she says labiaplasty is also popular with mums: "who feel that motherhood has changed their previous shape and they want things restored to the way they were."

Whilst the operation does bring benefits to some women, and many claim the procedure is “safe and fast,” the risks and side effects of labiaplasty cannot be underestimated.

Dr Bowen says overall it can be a "great operation. When you chose the right patients you can get great results."

Image © Hemera



19/02/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?Hot celebrity men in uniform
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNaturally beautiful celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         