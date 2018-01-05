Labiaplasty: What you need to know about labiaplasty

Labiaplasty: How can it help?



In situations where there is a medical issue, labiaplasty can mean the end to discomfort, pain and infection.



Medics consider labia 'functionality,' when assessing patient suitability for the operation.



Often, patients complain of pain when horse riding, cycling and exercising as their labia rub together repeatedly, some even avoid tight fitting trousers.



Karen, 37, had a labiaplasty as she found her labia uncomfortable: “After going to the toilet I would have to ‘tuck’ them in.”

As well as discomfort, having larger labia can hinder personal hygiene. Misty346 from the SoFeminine forums says: “My inner labia were so long they would get in the way [of sex]. It was difficult to keep good hygiene so I had repeated urine infections.”



Antonia Mariconda, the Cosmedic Coach, advises women on cosmetic procedures, she says labiaplasty is also popular with mums: "who feel that motherhood has changed their previous shape and they want things restored to the way they were."



Whilst the operation does bring benefits to some women, and many claim the procedure is “safe and fast,” the risks and side effects of labiaplasty cannot be underestimated.



Dr Bowen says overall it can be a "great operation. When you chose the right patients you can get great results."





Image © Hemera