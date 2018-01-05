Little Boobs – Liane Jones’s breast augmentation story

© GOODSHOOT / Jupiterimages My reasons for having breast augmentation



I have always felt self-conscious about my breasts even as a teenager in secondary school, but as I've got older it's just got worse.



I’m 26 now and I would never dare to wear a low cut top. I felt that I had nothing there to show off and so I should cover myself up all the time like something was missing. I wanted a breast augmentation when I was 18 but my family convinced me to wait until I was older and 'more developed'. I've had 2 kids and although I had bigger breasts when I was pregnant, they had shrunk to nothing at all afterwards.



I was a 30AA. I’m just 5”2, seven and half stone and a petite size 8 but I’d wear a size 6 in most tops. I wasn’t hoping to become the next Jodie Marsh - I just wanted to go up to a B cup. I wanted to feel more feminine and complete as a woman and a mother, hopefully giving my confidence a boost. Liane Jones



I longed to be able to buy size 8 tops and not have to worry about filling or altering the bust area. However, the main reason for my breast augmentation is that I’m getting married in March.



I decided in September ago to go ahead with the surgery after I picked up my size 8 wedding dress and it was too big around the bust.



The bridal boutique assured me that it could be altered but I was very upset about it.







