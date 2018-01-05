>
>

Little Boobs – Liane Jones’s breast augmentation story

Article in images
  

© GOODSHOOT / Jupiterimages - Little Boobs – Liane Jones’s breast augmentation story
© GOODSHOOT / Jupiterimages
My reasons for having breast augmentation

I have always felt self-conscious about my breasts even as a teenager in secondary school, but as I've got older it's just got worse.

I’m 26 now and I would never dare to wear a low cut top. I felt that I had nothing there to show off and so I should cover myself up all the time like something was missing.

I wanted a breast augmentation when I was 18 but my family convinced me to wait until I was older and 'more developed'.

I've had 2 kids and although I had bigger breasts when I was pregnant, they had shrunk to nothing at all afterwards.

I was a 30AA. I’m just 5”2, seven and half stone and a petite size 8 but I’d wear a size 6 in most tops.

I wasn’t hoping to become the next Jodie Marsh - I just wanted to go up to a B cup. I wanted to feel more feminine and complete as a woman and a mother, hopefully giving my confidence a boost.

Liane Jones
Liane Jones


I longed to be able to buy size 8 tops and not have to worry about filling or altering the bust area.

However, the main reason for my breast augmentation is that I’m getting married in March.

I decided in September ago to go ahead with the surgery after I picked up my size 8 wedding dress and it was too big around the bust.

The bridal boutique assured me that it could be altered but I was very upset about it.




 
  
Beauty Editor
09/11/2009
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNaturally beautiful celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         