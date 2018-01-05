Telling people

>
Little Boobs – Liane Jones’s breast augmentation story
Telling friends, family and my partner

I discussed the whole procedure from start to finish in great detail with my partner.

We talked about what could go wrong with the surgery and he tried to assure me that I was fine as I was.

Although he’d made it clear that I didn’t need the surgery, he said he would support my decision if I went ahead. It felt so good that he was there for me on this.

My kids are both under three so they are too young to understand - obviously I had to consider them while making my decision though.

My friends were also very supportive. They thought that I should do what makes me happy and that I was brave to go for it.

I was reluctant to tell my mum that I was considering breast surgery at first because it's something that she has always wanted to do herself, but she hasn’t had the means to do it.

When I finally plucked up the courage to tell her, she was really excited. She told my 24-year-old brother that he was gonna have Katie Price for a sister!

There’s no way that’s ever going to happen!




  
  
