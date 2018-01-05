Choosing a surgeon

|
Little Boobs – Liane Jones’s breast augmentation story
There's so much information on the web about boob jobs and breast augementation.
I began to realise that there were several companies out there that do the surgery and they all have different aftercare packages, as well as a variety of implant options.
The forums were a great place to find personal reviews and recommendations of surgeries and surgeons - but you're never sure what you can totally trust.
After careful consideration, I decided to contact the Royal Clinic in Liverpool and arranged a consultation.
The 1st consultation
At the first consultation I met Mr Price.
He answered questions and took my medical history. I felt completely informed and happy about the procedure after that - I hadn’t realised how nervous I was before.
I left the consultation and slept on it. When I was totally convinced, I called Mr Price back confirming that I wanted to take the next step. I was officially on the road to brand new boobs.
