Choosing a surgeon © PHOTOS.COM / Jupiterimages I contacted at least 10 cosmetic surgery companies and read through their brochures.



There's so much information on the web about boob jobs and breast augementation.



I began to realise that there were several companies out there that do the surgery and they all have different aftercare packages, as well as a variety of implant options.



The forums were a great place to find personal reviews and recommendations of surgeries and surgeons - but you're never sure what you can totally trust.



After careful consideration, I decided to contact the Royal Clinic in Liverpool and arranged a consultation.



The 1st consultation At the first consultation I met Mr Price.



He wasn’t the surgeon but a patient coordinator. He made me feel at ease and talked me through the whole procedure from start to finish, including the risks involved. It's important to get a good feeling from your first visit and I felt positive about Mr Price. He answered questions and took my medical history. I felt completely informed and happy about the procedure after that - I hadn’t realised how nervous I was before. I left the consultation and slept on it. When I was totally convinced, I called Mr Price back confirming that I wanted to take the next step. I was officially on the road to brand new boobs.





