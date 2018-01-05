The second consultation © THINKSTOCK LLC / Jupiterimages 2nd consultation - Meeting the surgeon Dr Sleiter I was very anxious about meeting the surgeon but he was really nice. He told me not to be scared and tried to make the atmosphere as relaxed as possible. He started by explaining the surgery procedure and discussed the risks in great detail.



He also double checked my medical history. Afterwards I had to take my top off so he could examine my breasts. He took measurements, showed me where the incisions were made and allowed me to try implants in a bra so I could get an idea of what I would look like with different size implants. We both decided that I should go for 240cc high profile implants as I wanted my breasts to look natural and to suit my frame. There are lots of different sizes and types to choose from - 240cc refers to the amount of liquid in the implant and gives you an idea of what cup size you’ll be afterwards. 240cc isn’t very large but choosing high profile meant that the implant would stand out on my frame and appear slightly bigger. I was happy with my size and type of implant, so the doctor explained that I would need to have them positioned under my chest muscle because I hadn't got much breast tissue to hide the implant. Before I went ahead with my decision I did a check for the reputation of my surgeon on the internet. It came back positive so I was certain I wanted to go ahead. My breast augmentation cost £3,300 which included all follow up treatment and aftercare. A very kind relative contributed towards my breast augmentation. They have said it was an early wedding gift, as both I and my partner will get pleasure from them!







My 30AA's - pre-surgery







