My key concerns © ABLESTOCK / Jupiterimages Pre-surgery nerves



My main concern was that the surgery was going to go horribly wrong. I know there are bigger worries than just ending up with wonky boobs but that was the first thing that sprang to mind when I thought about it.



A couple of days before the surgery I started to feel really guilty.



I questioned whether I was being selfish for wanting something that I hadn’t got already. Was I really willing to put myself through surgery knowing what the risks were?



I think I was just having last minute nerves and in the end I thought it would be worth it.



Larger boobs would boost my confidence, make me feel more womanly and help me to feel happier with my post-baby figure.







