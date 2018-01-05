My key concerns

>
Little Boobs – Liane Jones’s breast augmentation story
My main concern was that the surgery was going to go horribly wrong. I know there are bigger worries than just ending up with wonky boobs but that was the first thing that sprang to mind when I thought about it.

A couple of days before the surgery I started to feel really guilty.

I questioned whether I was being selfish for wanting something that I hadn’t got already. Was I really willing to put myself through surgery knowing what the risks were?

I think I was just having last minute nerves and in the end I thought it would be worth it.

Larger boobs would boost my confidence, make me feel more womanly and help me to feel happier with my post-baby figure.




  
  
