My surgery day The day of the surgery



It couldn't have come round quick enough and yet it was here all too soon! My surgery took place in Chesterfield which meant a three-hour anxious train ride from my home. I left at 8am and arrived at the hospital at 12pm all by myself. I was shown to my room and asked to put on a gown and stockings.



About 10 minutes later a nurse came in and took my blood pressure and temperature and explained what was going to happen and how I’d feel afterwards.



At this point I was very nervous and just wanted to get over and done with. At 1.15pm the surgeon came in to discuss the procedure with me.



He took pictures of my breasts before I had the surgery and drew all over them to show where the incisions were required and to chart lots of angles and stuff. It was then that I signed the consent form and I knew there was no going back. The anaesthetist came at 2.15pm and discussed previous general anaesthetics that I’d had and said I was next on the list and would be going down in about 15 minutes. Eeeek!



2.20pm, I was asked to get onto a bed outside my room and was wheeled into theatre. The nurse stayed with me and was getting me to talk about my kids (I was grateful for the distraction - it’s scary to be alone when you’re going in for surgery). The anaesthetist started injecting the general anaesthetic into the cannula in my hand and said you'll be going to sleep soon. I could feel myself going off and that’s the last thing I recall.





