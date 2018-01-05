>
Little Boobs – Liane Jones’s breast augmentation story
Article in images

My new boobs

 

© Aleera*/Flickr - My new boobs
© Aleera*/Flickr
My new boobs - first impressions

Around 4pm, I remember opening my eyes.

The nurses were trying to get some sense out of me but I wasn’t with it. The first comprehensive thing I asked was if I had boobs?

They sat me up and removed my sports bra so I could see for myself. It was so exciting to see my new breasts and really weird at the same time. They moved me back into my room and gave me some pain killers to allow me to rest.

I text my partner and family to let them all know I was alright and then sent them pictures. My mum said my new boobs looked fantastic but my partner text me back saying that they look really big...

I rang him and explained that they weren’t going to stay that size and it was just the swelling that was making them look so huge.

A short while later the surgeon came in and said that everything went OK with my breast augmentation in theatre and that I didn’t have drains in.

A drain is a pipe or cannula that sits under your armpit and drains the fluid that can gather in the lymph glands after breast surgery - a bit like a colostomy bag. It’s usually only in for up to a week but I was glad not to have it all the same.


My new boobs!




  
  
09/11/2009
05/01/2018
