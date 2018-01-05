The aftermath My new boobs The first week with my new boobs



That evening, I didn’t sleep very well. I found myself napping and waking throughout the night.



The pain I experienced on the first night was as if somebody was sat on my chest, a very tight feeling and soreness down the outer sides of my breasts.



You can’t put your weight on your arms so getting in and out of bed was a bit of a challenge and you have a struggle to flush the loo too!



I found that the first three days were the worst. Not being able to do much but sit, watch TV and play on the laptop.



I was relieved to be at home with my kids, even though they were running rings around my partner and I can’t help. LOL!



I’m nearly a week post op now. I’m a lot more mobile than I was at the beginning but I still can’t pick up my kids.



That’s probably the worst thing but at least I’m getting to be at home with them. The pain is near enough non-existent now, apart from when you try to reach something above shoulder height.



Overall I’m so glad that I didn’t back out of it and I’m so happy with my new breasts... the swelling is starting to fade and they’re just going to get better and better. I’ll be the bride I always wanted to be.



Liane Jones








