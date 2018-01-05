>
>
Little Boobs – Liane Jones’s breast augmentation story
Article in images

The aftermath

   

My new boobs - The aftermath
My new boobs
The first week with my new boobs

That evening, I didn’t sleep very well. I found myself napping and waking throughout the night.

The pain I experienced on the first night was as if somebody was sat on my chest, a very tight feeling and soreness down the outer sides of my breasts.

You can’t put your weight on your arms so getting in and out of bed was a bit of a challenge and you have a struggle to flush the loo too!

I found that the first three days were the worst. Not being able to do much but sit, watch TV and play on the laptop.

I was relieved to be at home with my kids, even though they were running rings around my partner and I can’t help. LOL!

I’m nearly a week post op now. I’m a lot more mobile than I was at the beginning but I still can’t pick up my kids.

That’s probably the worst thing but at least I’m getting to be at home with them. The pain is near enough non-existent now, apart from when you try to reach something above shoulder height.

Overall I’m so glad that I didn’t back out of it and I’m so happy with my new breasts... the swelling is starting to fade and they’re just going to get better and better. I’ll be the bride I always wanted to be.

Liane Jones




  
 
Beauty Editor
09/11/2009
Reader ranking:4.4/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         