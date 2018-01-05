In this article















Non-surgical facelift: What are the options

When it comes to turning back time Wendy Lewis says there are three main approaches - prevention, correction and maintenance.



The so called 'Liquid Facelift' (also known as a 'Water Facelift') is perhaps best suited as a preventative method. Essentially the 'Liquid Facelift' involves a cocktail of liquid injectables that each serve a different anti-ageing purpose.



Wendy Lewis describes it as a "pick and mix" treatment where doctors prescribe their own bespoke combination of injectables. This might include Botox to prevent fine lines around the eyes and to target frown lines, hyaluronic acid to rejuvenate the skin and Restylane or Juverderm for deeper creases.



Wendy says: "It's common now for advanced injectors to use different fillers for different parts of the face, with different depths of injections.



A Liquid Facelift, if done well, cangive a facelift type result - lifting and plumping the skin."



But while you may look fresher faced and your wrinkles less obvious, Wendy does point out that such a treatment is only able to offer temporary results (like most beauty treatments) and says: "It will need to be topped up as the effects wear off."



If you're game, the 'Liquid Facelift' can refresh what you've got and help to prevent the formation of new wrinkles - the benefit of Botox being that you literally can't screw your face up.



Wendy says to make sure your cosmetic doctor is well qualified before committing to any injectables and to ask for photos of their work - trusting your face in someone else's hands is kind of a big deal so discuss all the risks with a professional first.







