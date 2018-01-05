In this article















Non surgical face lift: What are the options

One anti-ageing treatment that Wendy champions is Pellevé which is a skin tightening radiofrequency procedure.



"As a solo treatment there are some great skin tightening devices out there. Pellevé is towards the least invasive - it's a mild treatment so older women may need a course of five treatments."



But for younger women Pelleve can be a great way to boost your skin into working it's own magic by stimulating the cells to produce more collagen.



Pellevé works by delivering constant, gradual radiofrequency energy into the skin. This causes heat to build up between the skin layer and the fat layer which causes the collagen bundles deep in the epidermis to contract - stimulating the production of new collagen.



While you can notice an immediate tightening effect on the skin post treatment, Pelleve requires patience as the results continue to develop over time as your skin creates more collagen supplies.



The final result is tighter, firmer skin. One great thing about the treatment is that it doesn't damage skin, doesn't hurt (it just feels warm on the skin) and there's no downtime, so you can go straight back to work afterwards.



Pellevé is perhaps able to deliver the most satisfying results in your thirties and forties - but as the skin gets older, an alternative, more intensive treatment may be required.



Wendy says: "Pellevé is great for busy women, there's no down time, plus it's affordable."



Award-winning London based practitioner Dr Rita Rakus is the first Pellevé user in the UK and has treated over 3000 patients so a consultation with her should put your mind at ease.



Pellevé costs between £550 - £2000, visit Dr Rita Rakus for more information.





