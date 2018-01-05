>
>
Non-surgical facelift: What are the options
  
Non surgical face lift: What are the options
In this article

Non surgical face lift: What are the options


One anti-ageing treatment that Wendy champions is Pellevé which is a skin tightening radiofrequency procedure.

"As a solo treatment there are some great skin tightening devices out there. Pellevé is towards the least invasive - it's a mild treatment so older women may need a course of five treatments."

But for younger women Pelleve can be a great way to boost your skin into working it's own magic by stimulating the cells to produce more collagen.

Pellevé works by delivering constant, gradual radiofrequency energy into the skin. This causes heat to build up between the skin layer and the fat layer which causes the collagen bundles deep in the epidermis to contract - stimulating the production of new collagen.

While you can notice an immediate tightening effect on the skin post treatment, Pelleve requires patience as the results continue to develop over time as your skin creates more collagen supplies.

The final result is tighter, firmer skin. One great thing about the treatment is that it doesn't damage skin, doesn't hurt (it just feels warm on the skin) and there's no downtime, so you can go straight back to work afterwards.

Pellevé is perhaps able to deliver the most satisfying results in your thirties and forties - but as the skin gets older, an alternative, more intensive treatment may be required.

Wendy says: "Pellevé is great for busy women, there's no down time, plus it's affordable."

Award-winning London based practitioner Dr Rita Rakus is the first Pellevé user in the UK and has treated over 3000 patients so a consultation with her should put your mind at ease.

Pellevé costs between £550 - £2000, visit Dr Rita Rakus for more information.

01/02/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Jessica Albas maternity styleStars who married the same person twice ...
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menHot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         