In this article















Non-surgical facelift: What are the options

If you thought ultrasound was just for finding babies in tummies, think again. Dr. Rita Rakus is a big supporter of ultrasound treatment UItherapy for dramatic anti-ageing results.



She told us: "It's an entirely new and unique type of non-surgical treatment that uses ultrasound to tighten, tone and lift loose skin on the face and neck.



Its FDA approved with zero downtime. It is the first and only ultrasound device approved for use in facial aesthetics and uses ultrasound imaging, which allows me to see the layers of tissue targeted during treatment and ensure that the energy is delivered precisely to where it will be most productive."



An Ultherapy treatment takes between 30 - 60 minutes and works by delivering targetted sound waves into the skin, and the deeper layers under the skin to address the fibromuscular layer — the layer typically addressed in cosmetic surgery.



Dr Rakus says: "Results will unfold over the course of 2-3 months and some patients have reported continued improvement for up to 6 months. While ultrasound does not duplicate the results of surgery, Ultherapy has proven to be an inviting alternative for those who are not yet ready for surgery. In just one treatment, you can see the visible effects."



Many Ultherapy candidates have skin that is starting to feel less firm and good results can be achieved on low brow lines or sagging skin on the eyelids. One of the best things about it is that one treatment should be enough to give you ego-boosting results.



Post treatment your face maybe red and a small percentage of patients may have slight swelling, tingling or tenderness to touch, but these are normally mild and temporary.





