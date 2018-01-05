In this article















Non surgical face lift: What are the options

For deep set wrinkles, Wendy suggests using the facial filler Sculptra which gives a semi-permanent natural-looking result that can last up to a couple of years.



Dr. O'Reilly says: "Sculptra is a remarkable injectable which is fantastic for older clients - particularly offering a great result for those in the 50-60 plus age group.



It's based on collagen replenishment working to gradually and subtly reduce lines and wrinkles over a few treatments. It can dramatically restore lost volume and give you a fuller, healthier, younger look."



Sculptra is made from Poly-L-lactic acid which is a component of the muscle structure that has been used in range of medical procedures for over 25 years and is FDA approved.



It helps to fill out facial folds, plump up the skin and should leave you with a more even looking complexion.



Results take time to surface and after 6 weeks you should see the effects. The replenished



