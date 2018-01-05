In this article















Non surgical face lift: What are the options

For more dramatic facelift worthy results (that still look natural) Wendy Lewis suggests ePrime Facial Rejuvenation which is more of a one off skin treatment than other alternatives.



As the name suggests ePrime Facial Rejuvenation helps to rejuvenate your skin, by stimulating collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid production (the Holy Trinity of a youthful complexion) to give you a naturally plumped up glow.



It's a non-invasive skin-tightening treatment that uses a handheld device with set of micro needles to deliver radiofrequency energy very precisely in the deeper layers of the epidermis.



A local anaesthetic is used under the skin before the treatment starts to make it less painful, then the handpiece is used to deliver the radiofrequency charge precisely where it's most needed.



The micro needles create tiny wounds in the deepest layer of your skin and as your skin works harder to repair itself the result is smoother, fuller and tighter skin.



Post treatment you may look a little swollen and there's a longer downtime period involved than more superficial radiofrequency treatments.



Some patients experience bruising and bleeding which can put people off, but results are supposed to be quite impressive.



Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Alexis Karidis says: "The ePrime treatment will improve skin laxity and some lines and wrinkles. As a very rough rule of thumb and for comparative purposes, it probably delivers approximately 25% of the effects of a surgical face lift."



Without a knife in sight!



Results develop in the months that follow and skin should look firmer, more youthful and full of volume.

