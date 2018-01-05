>
>
Non-surgical facelift: What are the options
  
Non surgical face lift: What are the options
In this article

Non surgical face lift: What are the options


For more dramatic facelift worthy results (that still look natural) Wendy Lewis suggests ePrime Facial Rejuvenation which is more of a one off skin treatment than other alternatives.

As the name suggests ePrime Facial Rejuvenation helps to rejuvenate your skin, by stimulating collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid production (the Holy Trinity of a youthful complexion) to give you a naturally plumped up glow.

It's a non-invasive skin-tightening treatment that uses a handheld device with set of micro needles to deliver radiofrequency energy very precisely in the deeper layers of the epidermis.

A local anaesthetic is used under the skin before the treatment starts to make it less painful, then the handpiece is used to deliver the radiofrequency charge precisely where it's most needed.

The micro needles create tiny wounds in the deepest layer of your skin and as your skin works harder to repair itself the result is smoother, fuller and tighter skin.

Post treatment you may look a little swollen and there's a longer downtime period involved than more superficial radiofrequency treatments.

Some patients experience bruising and bleeding which can put people off, but results are supposed to be quite impressive.

Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Alexis Karidis says: "The ePrime treatment will improve skin laxity and some lines and wrinkles. As a very rough rule of thumb and for comparative purposes, it probably delivers approximately 25% of the effects of a surgical face lift."

Without a knife in sight!

Results develop in the months that follow and skin should look firmer, more youthful and full of volume.


For more information about ePrime visit Dr Karidis Q&A page.

01/02/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Time management tips: Get more done in less time44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
100 baby names fit for a royalNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         