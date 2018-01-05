In this article















Non-surgical facelift: What are the options

One other anti-ageing treatment that's great for skin resurfacing is laser treatment but it's often a treatment that you can start with before the signs of ageing are quite so prominent.



There are several types of laser treatment but Dr. O'Reilly recommends The Palomar StarLuxe 1540 Fractional Non Albative Laser.



She says: "Laser treatments are a simple way to maintain youthful skin and restore vitality."



Laser can be used on most areas of the body and counteracts environmental damage, eliminates surgical and acne scarring and is the only FDA approved treatment for stretch marks.



"The Starlux IPL treatment is directed at common problems such as sun damage, age spots, wrinkles, acne scarring, spider veins and rosacea."



It uses light energy (Intense Pulsed Light) to strategically target skin imperfections while stimulating collagen production longer term.



It can also be used on the face, neck, décolleté, back and hands. The results are pretty impressive - smoother skin, wrinkle depth is reduced and skin looks firmer.



When it comes to laser treatment though it's always important to consider the type of laser that's being used and how well qualified the practitioner is.



Dr. O'Reilly says: "The StarLux 500 is the most powerful machine in the UK and is pain-free and with no down time required."









