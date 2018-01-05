Non-surgical facelift: What are the options

In this article















No matter which treatment you go for results of non-invasive cosmetic procedures are always going to be temporary - we can't cheat nature forever.But there are lifestyle choices you can make to take better care of your skin - like wearing a daily SPF religiously. As Dr. O'Reilly says: "My best advice is to use a high factor sunscreen every day, rain or shine. No exceptions!I think that people should remember that anti-ageing solutions vary. Starting a regime at the prime of your youth and staying committed to prevention will give your complexion the best possible chance of glowing through the years."And that doesn't mean having to start Botox once you're out of school - simply eating well, drinking enough water and having a good skincare routine can make a big difference.

