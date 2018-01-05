Pellevé | What is Pellevé? Pellevé is a non-surgical cosmetic treatment that lifts and firms the face by gently heating the deeper layers of the skin to tighten existing collegan and promote collegan production.



Dr Rita Rakus, Leading Cosmetic Doctor, Founding Member and Fellow of the BACD (The British Association of Cosmetic Doctors), was responsible for bring Pellevé to the UK and her Knightsbridge clinic is the official training center for Pellevé in London.



In this video Dr Rakus tells us all about Pellevé and we see what the treatment looks like close up.

Watch the Pellevé video







