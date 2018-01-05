Smart Lipo aka: Smartlipo, Smart Liposuction, SMART, smart lipoplasty, ultrasound liposuction, ultrasound-assisted liposuction, smart lipo, fat modeling, laser liposculpture suction, lipectomy, ultrasonic liposuction

What is it Smart Lipo?

A space-age take on the original, Smart Lipo is laser-assisted liposuction. One laser zaps fat cells (which are then removed via a tiny skin incision) and a second laser tightens the skin.



The fat-busting laser seals blood vessels, reducing the levels of swelling, bleeding and bruising. What to expect? It’s not known as ‘lunchtime lipo’ for nothing; Smart Lipo takes from 30 minutes to one hour per area under local anesthetic. Practitioners say you can go back to work the next day but real life reviews suggest a slightly longer recovery time. Smat Lipo Cost? From £2,000 Risks and side effects The biggest risk of Smart Lipo comes from using a surgeon with limited qualification and experience. As with any surgical procedure, the possibility of infection exists, although this is fairly rare.



Haematomas are another rare complication. Asymmetrical and lumpy bumpy results can be long term risks. Some experts warn that the lasers used can sometimes damage nerves and blood vessels. Minimise against all risks by doing lots of homework on your surgeon and be sure to wear compression garments afterwards. Expert Opinion Dr Ayoubi, Medical Director of The London Medical & Aesthetic Clinic “The most important thing is to remember that Smart Lipo is only as smart as the surgeon performing it. An experienced surgeon knows the skin and anatomy well and knows how to deal with the body tissue for best results. It's a powerful machine so a surgeon with a wealth of experience can draw on different techniques and modify them to give you the best results. What to ask your surgeon: How many of these procedures have you performed?

