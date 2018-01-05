Skin Tightening Treatments

Cost per Laser Skin Tightening Treatment from £150 each. Medical Director at Court House Clinics , Dr Robin Stones says: “The laser technology delivers uniform energy distribution and effectively targets lipids and connective tissue. Soprano Skin Tightening produces dramatic, yet comfortable deep dermal heating without damage to the epidermis and can be used on any area of the face and body with loose skin."Tighter skinComfortable treatmentCan be used on the face and bodyRisk of causing some pigmentationRisk of bruisingRisk of inflammation and swellingThere is no need for any down time following your treatment.Results are visible after your first treatment but continue to improve over time as your skin is encouraged to produce more collagen

Laser skin tightening treatments are highly recommended after laser liposuction procedures as they help tighten, tone, and firm the skin after unwanted fat has been removed with laser lipolysis. It's generally viewed by medical professionals as safe, effective and highly successful at improving the skin's appearance. Essentially it firms things up a treat.It works by using a high intensity heat light which is placed on the skin. The light penetrates the skin, stimulating the natural production of collagen , resulting in a fuller, smoother appearance.Patient, Kelly Taylor, 37 from Kingston Upon Thames says: “ I had laser skin tightening on my tummy area after having had liposuction . There was only very slight discomfort during the treatment. I was very comfortable with all five sessions and I definitely saw an improvement to my skin.”Each laser skin tightening session takes approximately 45 minutes to an hour, dependent on the areas you have treated. There is no down time which means you can have these treatments knowing you will not need to take any time off to recover. Bonus!Laser skin tightening goes by many different names including Titan, Thermage and Soprano ST to name the most popular.