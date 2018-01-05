>
>
Surgery free weight loss treatments: What are the options?
  
Skin Tightening Treatments

Skin Tightening Treatments


Skin tightening

Laser skin tightening treatments are highly recommended after laser liposuction procedures as they help tighten, tone, and firm the skin after unwanted fat has been removed with laser lipolysis. It's generally viewed by medical professionals as safe, effective and highly successful at improving the skin's appearance. Essentially it firms things up a treat.

It works by using a high intensity heat light which is placed on the skin. The light penetrates the skin, stimulating the natural production of collagen, resulting in a fuller, smoother appearance.

Patient, Kelly Taylor, 37 from Kingston Upon Thames says: “ I had laser skin tightening on my tummy area after having had liposuction. There was only very slight discomfort during the treatment. I was very comfortable with all five sessions and I definitely saw an improvement to my skin.”

Each laser skin tightening session takes approximately 45 minutes to an hour, dependent on the areas you have treated. There is no down time which means you can have these treatments knowing you will not need to take any time off to recover. Bonus!

Laser skin tightening goes by many different names including Titan, Thermage and Soprano ST to name the most popular.

What the experts say:

Medical Director at Court House Clinics, Dr Robin Stones says: “The laser technology delivers uniform energy distribution and effectively targets lipids and connective tissue. Soprano Skin Tightening produces dramatic, yet comfortable deep dermal heating without damage to the epidermis and can be used on any area of the face and body with loose skin."

Pros:

Tighter skin
Comfortable treatment
Can be used on the face and body

Cons:

Risk of causing some pigmentation
Risk of bruising
Risk of inflammation and swelling

Recovery time:

There is no need for any down time following your treatment.

Results: 

Results are visible after your first treatment but continue to improve over time as your skin is encouraged to produce more collagen.

Cost per Laser Skin Tightening Treatment from £150 each.



30/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Celebrity Men with GlassesThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         