>
>
Varicose veins



Ligation and stripping surgical treatment for varicose veins

 

What does ligation & stripping involve?

One of the most popular surgical techniques for varicose veins is known as ligation and stripping.
Ligation is the surgical procedure of tying off a varicose vein.
Stripping is the process of removing a long section of varicose vein through small incisions.

A cut is made near the groin, at the top of the varicose vein, and another cut is made further down the leg. A thin wire is passed through the vein before carefully being pulled out through the lower cut. Blood flow isn’t affected as deeper veins take over the work.

The duration of the surgery will depend on the number of veins that need removing. It is performed under general or spinal anaesthetic so you won’t feel anything.

How long is the recovery period?

Most ligation and stripping operations are day cases so you’ll be able to return home the same or following day. You’ll need to rest for between one and three weeks, depending on your general health and the type of work you do.

Nevertheless, during the recovery phase you should go for short, regular walks to reduce pressure in the veins, increase blood flow and reduce the risk of clotting.

There will be some bruising and swelling which painkillers can help with, and you’ll have to wear compression stockings for at least two weeks after surgery. Depending on the gravity of your varicose veins, you might have to wear stockings on a permanent basis.

The tiny scars from the surgery will fade to white marks in a few months and will be hardly noticeable.

Who can have this done?

As ligation and stripping is an invasive procedure, it isn’t suitable (or necessary) for everyone. Your doctor will be able to advise whether the benefits outweigh the disadvantages and the risk of complications.

How much does it cost?

The procedure is free on the NHS and from around £1,500 per leg if you go private.




  
  
Beauty Editor
20/10/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         