ClariVein treatment for varicose veins What does ClariVein involve? The ClariVein technique is essentially sclerotherapy with a catheter added.



A small cut is made near the varicose vein and a catheter with a rotating tip is inserted into the vein along with a drug (known as STD or Fibro-Vein).



The drug collapses the vein while the rotating motion of the catheter helps the drug to spread throughout the vein. After the catheter is withdrawn, another drug is injected to damage and seal the walls of the vein.



The whole procedure takes about 20 minutes and local anaesthetic is used. Aside from the prick of the catheter being inserted and a slight ticking or buzzing sensation, the procedure is pain-free.



ClariVein was first used in the UK in July 2010 and as it’s such a new technique, the long-term benefits aren’t yet known.



How long is the recovery period? Because ClariVein is a minimally-invasive procedure, there is usually no pain or bruising afterwards although the affected area may feel slightly tender.



You can walk around, go back to work and resume activities almost straightaway. However, a compression bandage must be worn for five days and compression stockings for a further two weeks.



Who can have this done? ClariVein isn’t suitable for everyone. Those with complicated varicose veins or those who have had surgery in the past, may not be able to have this treatment.



How much does it cost? The ClariVein procedure costs between £1,500 and £2,500 per leg privately. It isn’t widely available on the NHS yet.









