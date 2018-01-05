Ambulatory (or hook) phlebectomy treatment for varicose veins What does Ambulatory (or hook) phlebectomy involve? Multiple tiny incisions are made through which varicose veins are removed using small surgical hooks and forceps. The incisions are so small (no more than 5mm in length) that no stitches are required, they are simply covered with small plasters.



An ambulatory phlebectomy is performed under local anaesthetic as an outpatient procedure and it usually takes 30-45 minutes. Because of the anaesthetic, you won’t feel anything.



How long is the recovery period? You will have to wear a compression bandage for 48 hours after the procedure and then wear compression stockings for two or three weeks until the incisions have healed.



After a few hours, you’ll be able to walk about but you mustn’t overdo it. You’ll be able to resume your normal activities but intense activity must be avoided for a few weeks and you should avoid standing for prolonged periods of time. You can usually return to work within a few days.



Who can have this done? As this treatment is designed for smaller surface veins, it’s not suitable for everyone. However, it might be performed alongside ligation and stripping or with the EVLT or radiofrequency techniques.



How much does it cost? Ambulatory phlebectomies are available on the NHS and cost from £1,500 if you go private.







