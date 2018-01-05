>
>
Varicose veins - treatment and prevention information

 

Varicose vein treatments
Varicose veins treatment isn’t normally offered by the NHS for cosmetic reasons. However, it may be offered to ease symptoms and treat complications.

Your GP will be able to advise you on what sort of treatment might be appropriate for you.

As with all surgery, the benefits of varicose vein treatment have to be compared with the disadvantages and the risk of complications.

If your varicose veins are minor and not causing any discomfort, it’s unlikely that surgery will be recommended.

Furthermore, women of a reproductive age might find it difficult to receive varicose vein treatment on the NHS. [Read more on varicose veins pregnancy]

On the next page is a summary of the main varicose vein treatments available in the UK, either on the NHS or privately.




  
  
20/10/2011
