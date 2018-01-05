Albums
Varicose veins
See thumbnails
Waxing
Lowlights vs Highlights: Which Ones Are Right For You?
Fair Skin For The Win! The Best Makeup For Pale-Skinned Ladies
These Customisable Bath Bombs Are About To Change Bath Time...
Beauty Editor
20/10/2011
Article Plan
Varicose veins: what are varicose veins and how are they treated
▼
Varicose veins - treatment and prevention information
Varicose veins surgey | Varicose veins removal
Compression stockings as treatment for varicose veins
Ligation and stripping surgical treatment for varicose veins
Ambulatory (or hook) phlebectomy treatment for varicose veins
Sclerotherapy treatment for varicose veins
Endovenous laser treatment (ELVT) treatment for varicose veins
Radiofrequency ablation (or VNUS Closure) treatment for varicose veins
Transilluminated powered phlebectomy (TIPP) treatment for varicose veins
ClariVein treatment for varicose veins
Preventing varicose veins
Advice to prevent varicose veins
Varicose veins pregnancy
