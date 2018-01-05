>
>
Varicose veins



Varicose veins pregnancy

   

varicose veins in pregnancy - Varicose Veins pregnancy
varicose veins in pregnancy
It's very common to get varicose veins in pregnancy. For this reason the NHS are often reluctant to treat patients of child bearing age because it's likely they would need new varicose veins treating after pregnancy.

Why do varicose veins occur in pregnancy?

As your baby grows within your uterus (womb) along with the placenta, the weight on the veins around your pelvis increases.

Because of this pressure the inferior vena cava - a large vein which runs down the right-hand side of your body - has to work extra hard to pump blood from your feet & legs up to the organs and on to your heart.

Alongside this increase in pressure and workload the hormone progesterone, which you have a lot of when pregnant, relaxes the walls of your blood vessels.

There's also more blood circulating in your body when you're pregnant!

All of these factors increase the liklihood of varicose veins appearing.

Can varicose veins appear anywhere else?

On legs and feet is the most common but you could get them elsewhere. It's not unheard of to get varicose veins appearing in and around the vagina during pregnancy. According to BabyCentre about 4% of women suffer from this.

Piles which can appear on your anus are actually varicose veins too!

I've got varicose veins! Do they go away once my baby is born?

Yes, often varicose veins caused by pregnancy will go away on their own. If not then check out our guide to varicose vein treatments for more information.






  
 
Beauty Editor
20/10/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         