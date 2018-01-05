Vaser liposuction

aka: Vaser, Vazer, vaser lipoplasty, VASER Lipo system, ultrasound-assisted liposuction, UAL, fat modeling, hi-def vaser, hi-definition liposutcion, liposculpture suction, lipectomy What is it? The cheat’s guide to svelte body contours. ‘Vaser Lipo’ uses an ultrasound probe to soften unwanted pockets of fat (love handles, saddlebags, mummy tummy, bingo wings, inner knees). Around two or three liters of liquefied flab are removed via a gentle suction process. What to expect? Vaser Lipo is carried out under local anesthetic and takes one to three hours. It’s painless but you’ll be grateful for the course of prescribed painkillers afterwards. Antibiotics are taken for a few days to minimize infection risks.



You’ll have to wait before unveiling your new look - compression packs are worn for two weeks until swelling has settled. Your bikini body (or six pack) will be ready in four to five months. Cost? From £2,000 for smaller areas and up to £4900 for multiple areas.

Risks and side effects The most common risk from Vaser Lipo is seroma formation - the accumulation of fluid - due to the heat used in ultrasonic liposuction.



Occasionally this pocket of fluid will need to be drained. Minor risks, as with all similar procedures, are numbness and tingling.



Theoretically there is a risk of ultrasonic burns, but these have not been widely reported. As a Vaser probe is blunt and the ultrasound is fat-specific, there is a lower risk of injury to blood vessels and nerves than with traditional liposuction or Smart Lipo.



This means less swelling and bruising, but it’s still advisable to wear a compression garment for comfort and to speed up healing. Expert Opinion Dr Wolf is a cosmetic doctor and Vaser practitioner at The Private Clinic of Harley Street (clinics nationwide).



“Prioritise the areas you want to target. People often forget that what you leave behind is most important and not what you take out!”



Ask your surgeon: Do you have ‘Hi Definition’ training? Surgeons with this training, such as Dr Wolf, can offer contour and shadowing, adding a little bit extra to the end result.

