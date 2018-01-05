>
>
>
Meat
Recipes for healthy summer snacks
  
Recipes for healthy summer snacks

Recipes for healthy summer snacks


Basil Dip
 

Classic homemade pesto stirred into yogurt for a quick seasonal dip

Serves: 4-6
Preparation time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:
Pesto
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
Large bunch basil leaves
50g pine nuts, lightly toasted
25g parmesan cheese, grated
Virgin olive oil
Salt & pepper
Lemon juice
170g Rachel’s Low Fat Natural Bio Live Yogurt

How to make:
1. The easiest way to make this dip is using a mini chopper or a mortar & pestle . Take the garlic and basil leaves and pound or blitz until a paste is formed.
2. Add the pine nuts and parmesan cheese, stream in some olive oil - you want the sauce to bind but be soft and smooth.
3. Season with salt & pepper and squeeze in the juice of one lemon. Reserve and pour the sauce into a clean jar or container and keep in the fridge . The sauce will keep for up to 2 weeks.
4. Take the pesto sauce and stir into the yogurt, mix well, taste, season, add a little more lemon juice if required.
5. Serve with bread chips or crudités.


Food and Drink Editor
20/06/2012
Tags Meat
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Next Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         