Recipes for healthy summer snacks
Basil Dip
Classic homemade pesto stirred into yogurt for a quick seasonal dip
Serves: 4-6
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
Pesto
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
Large bunch basil leaves
50g pine nuts, lightly toasted
25g parmesan cheese, grated
Virgin olive oil
Salt & pepper
Lemon juice
170g Rachel’s Low Fat Natural Bio Live Yogurt
How to make:
1. The easiest way to make this dip is using a mini chopper or a mortar & pestle . Take the garlic and basil leaves and pound or blitz until a paste is formed.
2. Add the pine nuts and parmesan cheese, stream in some olive oil - you want the sauce to bind but be soft and smooth.
3. Season with salt & pepper and squeeze in the juice of one lemon. Reserve and pour the sauce into a clean jar or container and keep in the fridge . The sauce will keep for up to 2 weeks.
4. Take the pesto sauce and stir into the yogurt, mix well, taste, season, add a little more lemon juice if required.
5. Serve with bread chips or crudités.