Recipes for healthy summer snacks

Basil Dip

Classic homemade pesto stirred into yogurt for a quick seasonal dip Serves: 4-6

Preparation time: 10 minutes Ingredients:

Pesto

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

Large bunch basil leaves

50g pine nuts, lightly toasted

25g parmesan cheese, grated

Virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper

Lemon juice

170g Rachel’s Low Fat Natural Bio Live Yogurt How to make:

1. The easiest way to make this dip is using a mini chopper or a mortar & pestle . Take the garlic and basil leaves and pound or blitz until a paste is formed.

2. Add the pine nuts and parmesan cheese, stream in some olive oil - you want the sauce to bind but be soft and smooth.

3. Season with salt & pepper and squeeze in the juice of one lemon. Reserve and pour the sauce into a clean jar or container and keep in the fridge . The sauce will keep for up to 2 weeks.

4. Take the pesto sauce and stir into the yogurt, mix well, taste, season, add a little more lemon juice if required.

5. Serve with bread chips or crudités.



