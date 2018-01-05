Recipes for healthy summer snacks

Honey & Mustard Chicken Marinade

A celebration of healthy ingredients makes an awesome barbeque marinade, beautifully sticky and sweet Serves: 4

Preparation time: 30-40 minutes Ingredients:

Marinade

Large bunch of flat leaf parsley

2 garlic cloves

1tsp ground cumin

1tsp ground coriander

1 red chill, de-seeded

2 tbsp whole grain mustard

2 tbsp clear honey

4 tbsp Rachel’s Greek Style Honey Bio Live Yogurt

Olive oil

1 jointed chicken 1.5kg or 800g of chicken portions How to make:

1. To make the marinade place all the ingredients except the yogurt and oil in a food processor and blitz until smooth.

2. With the motor still running add the yogurt and glug of olive oil and pulse briefly.

Pour the marinade over the chicken pieces and leave to marinade for at least ½ hour or overnight in the fridge.

3. Pre-heat the barbeque or grill on high and place the chicken on the hotplate with a little olive oil to prevent sticking.

Cook one side and then the other until golden.

4. Check the chicken is cooked all the way through before serving with lemon wedges.

