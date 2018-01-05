>
>
>
Meat
Recipes for healthy summer snacks
 Photo 3/3 
Recipes for healthy summer snacks

Recipes for healthy summer snacks


Honey & Mustard Chicken Marinade
 

A celebration of healthy ingredients makes an awesome barbeque marinade, beautifully sticky and sweet

Serves: 4
Preparation time: 30-40 minutes

Ingredients:
Marinade
Large bunch of flat leaf parsley
2 garlic cloves
1tsp ground cumin
1tsp ground coriander
1 red chill, de-seeded
2 tbsp whole grain mustard
2 tbsp clear honey
4 tbsp Rachel’s Greek Style Honey Bio Live Yogurt
Olive oil
1 jointed chicken 1.5kg or 800g of chicken portions

How to make:
1. To make the marinade place all the ingredients except the yogurt and oil in a food processor and blitz until smooth.
2. With the motor still running add the yogurt and glug of olive oil and pulse briefly.
Pour the marinade over the chicken pieces and leave to marinade for at least ½ hour or overnight in the fridge.
3. Pre-heat the barbeque or grill on high and place the chicken on the hotplate with a little olive oil to prevent sticking.
Cook one side and then the other until golden.
4. Check the chicken is cooked all the way through before serving with lemon wedges.


Food and Drink Editor
20/06/2012
Tags Meat
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at homeDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         