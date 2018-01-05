Warming winter recipes: Easy dinners

Winter Warming recipes
It's cold, it's raining and the thought of slimming salad just isn't washing with us. Yep we might have had a blow out over Christmas but eating hearty meals doesn't have to mean being unhealthy.
These low fat recipes
from Rachel's Organics have got winter dinners sorted. Be inspired with these classic dishes with a twist - from roasted ratatouille
to scrummy stroganoff - if there's one good reason to love winter, it's the food!
Goulash recipe
The perfect heart warming one pot dish for those blustery wintery days - we're sold
!
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 tbsp plain flour
1 tbsp olive oil
800g braising beef
200g shallots
, peeled and left whole
2 garlic cloves
crushed
2 red peppers sliced
2 tbsp tomato
puree
1 tbsp paprika
2 tsp caraway seeds
400g tin chopped tomatoes
300ml beef stock
Small handful parsley
, chopped
To serve: Rachel’s Low Fat Natural Bio Live Yogurt
How to make:
1.Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/gas 4.
2.Toss the meat in the flour, shake to remove excess. Heat the oil in a shallow frying pan and in batches fry the meat until brown. Place to one side.
3.Add the shallots, garlic and peppers and cook until really soft. Return the beef to the pan and add the tomato puree, paprika, caraway seeds and tinned tomatoes and beef stock.
4.Transfer the meat and vegetables to a casserole dish with a lid and transfer to the oven to cook for 2½ hours. The meat should be tender and the sauce thick.
5.Take the yogurt and dollop a large spoon in the centre of the goulash and sprinkle with chopped parsley, take to the table and serve. Try: serving with crusty bread or basmati rice