Warming winter recipes: Easy dinners

Winter Warming recipes

Winter warming recipes





These It's cold, it's raining and the thought of slimming salad just isn't washing with us. Yep we might have had a blow out over Christmas but eating hearty meals doesn't have to mean being unhealthy.These low fat recipes from Rachel's Organics have got winter dinners sorted. Be inspired with these classic dishes with a twist - from roasted ratatouille to scrummy stroganoff - if there's one good reason to love winter, it's the food!



Goulash recipe





Serves 4



Ingredients

1 tbsp plain flour

1 tbsp

800g braising beef

200g

2 garlic

2 red peppers sliced

2 tbsp

1 tbsp

2 tsp caraway seeds

400g tin chopped

300ml beef stock

Small handful

To serve: Rachel’s Low Fat Natural Bio Live Yogurt



How to make:

1.Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/gas 4.

2.Toss the meat in the flour, shake to remove excess. Heat the oil in a shallow frying pan and in batches fry the meat until brown. Place to one side.



3.Add the shallots, garlic and peppers and cook until really soft. Return the beef to the pan and add the tomato puree, paprika, caraway seeds and tinned tomatoes and beef stock.



4.Transfer the meat and vegetables to a casserole dish with a lid and transfer to the oven to cook for 2½ hours. The meat should be tender and the sauce thick.



5.Take the yogurt and dollop a large spoon in the centre of the goulash and sprinkle with chopped parsley, take to the table and serve. Try: serving with crusty bread or basmati rice