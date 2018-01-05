>
>
>
Vegetables

Warming winter recipes: Easy dinners

 
Warming winter recipes: Easy dinners
Winter Warming recipes

Winter warming recipes 

It's cold, it's raining and the thought of slimming salad just isn't washing with us. Yep we might have had a blow out over Christmas but eating hearty meals doesn't have to mean being unhealthy.

These low fat recipes from Rachel's Organics have got winter dinners sorted. Be inspired with these classic dishes with a twist - from roasted ratatouille to scrummy stroganoff - if there's one good reason to love winter, it's the food!


Goulash recipe 

The perfect heart warming one pot dish for those blustery wintery days - we're sold!

Serves 4

Ingredients
1 tbsp plain flour
1 tbsp olive oil
800g braising beef
200g shallots, peeled and left whole
2 garlic cloves crushed
2 red peppers sliced
2 tbsp tomato puree
1 tbsp paprika
2 tsp caraway seeds
400g tin chopped tomatoes
300ml beef stock
Small handful parsley, chopped
To serve: Rachel’s Low Fat Natural Bio Live Yogurt

How to make:
1.Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/gas 4.
2.Toss the meat in the flour, shake to remove excess. Heat the oil in a shallow frying pan and in batches fry the meat until brown. Place to one side.
3.Add the shallots, garlic and peppers and cook until really soft. Return the beef to the pan and add the tomato puree, paprika, caraway seeds and tinned tomatoes and beef stock.
4.Transfer the meat and vegetables to a casserole dish with a lid and transfer to the oven to cook for 2½ hours. The meat should be tender and the sauce thick.
5.Take the yogurt and dollop a large spoon in the centre of the goulash and sprinkle with chopped parsley, take to the table and serve. Try: serving with crusty bread or basmati rice


Food and Drink Editor
11/01/2012
Tags Vegetables
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         