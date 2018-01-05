|
Warming winter recipes: Easy dinners
Rice Pudding with Apple, Sultana & Cinnamon CompoteRachel’s luxurious creamy rice pudding is paired with a juicy apple and cinnamon spiced compote. Nope don't try to resist.
Serves 4
Ingredients:
500g Rachel’s Divine Rice Pudding Compote
20g unsalted butter
170g caster sugar
500g Bramley apples, cored, peeled and sliced
50g sultanas
1 tsp ground cinnamon
4 tbsp water
How to make:
1.Melt the butter and sugar in a pan or shallow frying pan until its bubbling, medium heat.
2.Add the apple slices and coat well in the butter and sugar, continue to cook until the slices turn golden.
3.Add the sultanas, cinnamon followed by the water , add slowly (you may not need all the water in the recipe). Continue to cook until thick and syrupy and the apples are soft.
4.Heat the rice pudding according to the instructions. Serve into bowls and place the apple, sultana and cinnamon compote on top of the rice, be sure to give each person all the beautiful fruit juices.
Food and Drink Editor
11/01/2012
