Warming winter recipes: Easy dinners

Apple and Plum Cobbler recipe Using the best of Autumnal fruit in a scrumptious warming cobbler.



Serves 4-6



Ingredients:

500g

300g Bramley apples, peeled, cored & sliced

160g caster

2 tbsp water

300g self raising

85g unsalted butter, cubed

1 tsp baking powder

3 tbsp

150g Rachel’s



How to make:

2. To make the cobbler, add the sifted flour, butter, baking powder and the remainder of the sugar (60g) and using a food processor or mixer whiz together for a few seconds on pulse speed until fine crumbs form.

4. Bake the cobbler for 30-35 minutes until the topping is golden and the fruit is visibly bubbling beneath. Try: serving with pouring 3.Add the milk and yogurt and whiz again until a soft dough forms . You can either spoon the mixture in scattered clumps over the fruit or add a little more flour and roll out the dough using a cutter. Leave some gaps for the cobble effect.4. Bake the cobbler for 30-35 minutes until the topping is golden and the fruit is visibly bubbling beneath. Try: serving with pouring cream or lashings of custard

