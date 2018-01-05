|
Warming winter recipes: Easy dinners
|
|
|
|
Warming winter recipes: Easy dinners
Apple and Plum Cobbler recipeUsing the best of Autumnal fruit in a scrumptious warming cobbler.
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
500g plums, stoned & quartered
300g Bramley apples, peeled, cored & sliced
160g caster sugar
2 tbsp water
300g self raising flour, sifted
85g unsalted butter, cubed
1 tsp baking powder
3 tbsp milk
150g Rachel’s Low Fat Natural Bio Live Yogurt
How to make:
1.In a saucepan take the plums, apple slices, 100g of the caster sugar and add the water, cook until the plums and apples soften. Tip: leave the fruit to cool before adding the cobbler pieces this will stop some of the fruit bubbling out over the dish.
2. To make the cobbler, add the sifted flour, butter, baking powder and the remainder of the sugar (60g) and using a food processor or mixer whiz together for a few seconds on pulse speed until fine crumbs form.
3.Add the milk and yogurt and whiz again until a soft dough forms . You can either spoon the mixture in scattered clumps over the fruit or add a little more flour and roll out the dough using a cutter. Leave some gaps for the cobble effect.
4. Bake the cobbler for 30-35 minutes until the topping is golden and the fruit is visibly bubbling beneath. Try: serving with pouring cream or lashings of custard.
|
|
Food and Drink Editor
11/01/2012
|
Article Plan Warming winter recipes: Easy dinners ▼
|