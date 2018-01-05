Warming winter recipes: Easy dinners

>
Vegetables
Wild Mushroom Stroganoff recipe 

A quick & easy recipe for wild mushrooms in a creamy sauce, a warming classic!

Serves 2

Ingredients:
1 tbsp olive oil
1 small onion, peeled & thinly sliced
2 cloves garlic, crushed
250g chestnut mushrooms, sliced
250g portabellini mushrooms, sliced
150g oyster mushrooms, whole
1tsp paprika or dried chilli flakes
250g Rachel’s Organic Greek Style Bio Live Natural Yogurt
Handful of parsley
Salt & pepper

How to make:
1.In a shallow frying pan heat the olive oil and then add the onion and garlic , cook until they are soft and translucent.
2.Add the mushrooms little by little allowing each addition to sweat down and cook through, almost caramelise.
3.Add the paprika or chilli flakes followed by the yogurt.
4.Reduce the heat a little and continue to cook the mushrooms until further reduced in size.
5.Add the parsley and seasoning and serve immediately. Try: on toast or as a jacket potato topper.


11/01/2012
