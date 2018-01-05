Warming winter recipes: Easy dinners

Wild Mushroom Stroganoff recipe



Serves 2



Ingredients:

1 tbsp

1 small onion, peeled & thinly sliced

2

250g

250g portabellini mushrooms, sliced

150g

1tsp

250g Rachel’s Organic Greek Style Bio Live Natural Yogurt

Handful of

Salt & pepper



1.In a shallow frying pan heat the olive oil and then add the onion and garlic , cook until they are soft and translucent.



2.Add the mushrooms little by little allowing each addition to sweat down and cook through, almost caramelise.



3.Add the paprika or chilli flakes followed by the yogurt.



4.Reduce the heat a little and continue to cook the mushrooms until further reduced in size.



5.Add the parsley and seasoning and serve immediately. Try: on toast or as a jacket potato topper.