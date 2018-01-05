>
>
>
Vegetables
Warming winter recipes: Easy dinners
  
Warming winter recipes: Easy dinners

Warming winter recipes: Easy dinners


Roasted Ratatouille recipe 

A classic French vegetarian dish, superbly healthy, full of colour & vibrancy - yum.

Serves 4

Ingredients
3 tbsp olive oil
2 red onions, peeled and sliced into chunks
2 red peppers, sliced
1 green pepper, sliced
1 yellow pepper sliced
3 courgettes, sliced
2 garlic cloves, sliced
200g cherry tomatoes
Salt & pepper
To serve: Rachel’s Low Fat Natural Bio Live Yogurt Chopped herbs

How to make:
1.Heat the oven to 200°C/gas mark 6.
2.In a large roasting tin add the olive oil followed by the vegetables and give it a good toss around, add a little more oil if you think the vegetables need extra coating. Season.

3.Place in the oven to roast for 20-25 minutes until the vegetables are softening and browning on the edges.
4.Transfer to a serving dish and spoon over the yogurt and chopped herbs, serve immediately. Try: adding a spoonful of pesto to the yogurt for an extra twist, delicious served with pasta or crusty bread.


Food and Drink Editor
11/01/2012
Tags Vegetables
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
Hot celebrity men in uniformThe longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         