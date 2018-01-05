Warming winter recipes: Easy dinners

Roasted Ratatouille recipe



Serves 4



Ingredients

How to make: Serves 43 tbsp olive oil 2 red onions, peeled and sliced into chunks2 red peppers, sliced1 green pepper , sliced1 yellow pepper sliced courgettes , sliced cloves , sliced200g cherry Salt & pepperTo serve: Rachel’s Low Fat Natural Bio Live Yogurt Chopped herbs

1.Heat the oven to 200°C/gas mark 6.



2.In a large roasting tin add the olive oil followed by the vegetables and give it a good toss around, add a little more oil if you think the vegetables need extra coating. Season.



3.Place in the oven to roast for 20-25 minutes until the vegetables are softening and browning on the edges.



4.Transfer to a serving dish and spoon over the yogurt and chopped herbs, serve immediately. Try: adding a spoonful of pesto to the yogurt for an extra twist, delicious served with pasta or crusty bread

A classic French vegetarian dish, superbly healthy, full of colour & vibrancy - yum.