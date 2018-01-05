|
Warming winter recipes: Easy dinners
|
|
|
|
Warming winter recipes: Easy dinners
Roasted Ratatouille recipeA classic French vegetarian dish, superbly healthy, full of colour & vibrancy - yum.
Serves 4
Ingredients
3 tbsp olive oil
2 red onions, peeled and sliced into chunks
2 red peppers, sliced
1 green pepper, sliced
1 yellow pepper sliced
3 courgettes, sliced
2 garlic cloves, sliced
200g cherry tomatoes
Salt & pepper
To serve: Rachel’s Low Fat Natural Bio Live Yogurt Chopped herbs
How to make:
1.Heat the oven to 200°C/gas mark 6.
2.In a large roasting tin add the olive oil followed by the vegetables and give it a good toss around, add a little more oil if you think the vegetables need extra coating. Season.
3.Place in the oven to roast for 20-25 minutes until the vegetables are softening and browning on the edges.
4.Transfer to a serving dish and spoon over the yogurt and chopped herbs, serve immediately. Try: adding a spoonful of pesto to the yogurt for an extra twist, delicious served with pasta or crusty bread.
|
|
Food and Drink Editor
11/01/2012
|
Article Plan Warming winter recipes: Easy dinners ▼
|