>
>
Milkshakes | Milkshake recipes
  
Classic vanilla milkshake
In this article

Classic vanilla milkshake


Classic vanilla milkshake

Makes 2

Ingredients
4 medium scoops quality vanilla ice cream
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
7 tablespoons sugar
500 ml organic milk
Squirty cream to serve (optional)

Method
Blend the whole lot in a mixer or use a bowl and a potato masher.
Use less milk if you want a thicker shake.
Squirt cream on top to finish if you like.

Serve in a tall glass with a long spoon and a straw!
Food and Drink Editor
25/01/2012
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
SudokuSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         