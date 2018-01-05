|
Classic vanilla milkshake
Makes 2
Ingredients
4 medium scoops quality vanilla ice cream
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
7 tablespoons sugar
500 ml organic milk
Squirty cream to serve (optional)
Method
Blend the whole lot in a mixer or use a bowl and a potato masher.
Use less milk if you want a thicker shake.
Squirt cream on top to finish if you like.
Serve in a tall glass with a long spoon and a straw!
