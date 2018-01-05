In this article













Classic vanilla milkshake

Classic vanilla milkshake Makes 2



Ingredients

4 medium scoops quality ice cream

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

7 tablespoons

500 ml organic

Squirty



Method

Blend the whole lot in a mixer or use a bowl and a

Use less milk if you want a thicker shake.

Squirt cream on top to finish if you like.



Serve in a tall glass with a long spoon and a straw!

