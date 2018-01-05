|
Chocolate milkshake
Chocolate milkshakeMakes 2
Ingredients
4 scoops chocolate ice cream
4 tbsp good quality drinking chocolate
500ml organic whole milk
1 chocolate flake - crushed (optional)
Method
Blend the milk and drinking chocolate together with a spoon.
Add the mixture to the icecream and mix in a blender or use a large bowl and a potato masher.
Use less milk if you want a thicker shake.
Sprinkle crushed flake on top to decorate.
Serve in a tall glass with a long spoon and a straw!
Food and Drink Editor
25/01/2012
