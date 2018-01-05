Chocolate milkshake

In this article













Ingredients

4 scoops ice cream

4 tbsp good quality drinking

500ml organic whole

1 chocolate flake - crushed (optional)



Method

Blend the

Add the mixture to the icecream and mix in a blender or use a large bowl and a

Use less milk if you want a thicker shake.

Sprinkle crushed flake on top to decorate.



Serve in a tall glass with a long spoon and a straw!

