Cookie milkshake

Makes 23 scoops vanilla 375ml organic whole milk 6-8 Oreo cookies / Maryland cookies / Other favourite biscuit 25ml shot of Baileys Irish Cream (optional)Blend the milk, ice cream and cookies in a blender.Use less milk if you want a thicker shake.Add a shot of Baileys and blend again briefly for a little kick!If you don't have a blender...Put the cookies into a clean plastic bag and wrap in a tea towel. Then using a rolling pin, gently break up the cookies by tapping the bag through the tea towel. This helps stop the bag splitting.Put the cookies, milk and ice cream into a large bowl and mix with a potato masher.