Cookie milkshake
Cookie milkshake


Cookie milkshake

Makes 2

Ingredients
3 scoops vanilla ice cream
375ml organic whole milk
6-8 Oreo cookies / Maryland cookies / Other favourite biscuit
25ml shot of Baileys Irish Cream (optional)

Method
Blend the milk, ice cream and cookies in a blender.
Use less milk if you want a thicker shake.
Add a shot of Baileys and blend again briefly for a little kick!

If you don't have a blender...
Put the cookies into a clean plastic bag and wrap in a tea towel. Then using a rolling pin, gently break up the cookies by tapping the bag through the tea towel. This helps stop the bag splitting.

Put the cookies, milk and ice cream into a large bowl and mix with a potato masher.
25/01/2012
25/01/2012
