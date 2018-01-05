|
Milkshakes | Milkshake recipes
Cookie milkshake
Cookie milkshakeMakes 2
Ingredients
3 scoops vanilla ice cream
375ml organic whole milk
6-8 Oreo cookies / Maryland cookies / Other favourite biscuit
25ml shot of Baileys Irish Cream (optional)
Method
Blend the milk, ice cream and cookies in a blender.
Use less milk if you want a thicker shake.
Add a shot of Baileys and blend again briefly for a little kick!
If you don't have a blender...
Put the cookies into a clean plastic bag and wrap in a tea towel. Then using a rolling pin, gently break up the cookies by tapping the bag through the tea towel. This helps stop the bag splitting.
Put the cookies, milk and ice cream into a large bowl and mix with a potato masher.
25/01/2012
