Real strawberry milkshake

Makes 2



Ingredients

250g fresh

2 tbsp caster

1 tsp of

250ml organic semi skimmed

4 - 5 grams of good quality ice cream



Method

Wash the strawberries - put two to one side. Cut off the tops of the rest of the strawberries and chop. Put the chopped strawberries in a bowl, sprinkle over the sugar and vanilla essence. Ideally pop these in the fridge for an hour.



Blend the strawberries (don't waste the



Serve in a tall glasses, use the left over strawberries to garnish.



