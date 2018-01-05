|
Real strawberry milkshake
Ingredients
250g fresh strawberries
2 tbsp caster sugar
1 tsp of vanilla essence
250ml organic semi skimmed milk
4 - 5 grams of good quality strawberry ice cream
Method
Wash the strawberries - put two to one side. Cut off the tops of the rest of the strawberries and chop. Put the chopped strawberries in a bowl, sprinkle over the sugar and vanilla essence. Ideally pop these in the fridge for an hour.
Blend the strawberries (don't waste the juice!) with the milk in a blender until there are no chunks left. Add the ice cream and blend until smooth (you can add a dash more milk if it's too thick).
Serve in a tall glasses, use the left over strawberries to garnish.
