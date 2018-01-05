Chocolate & raspberry milkshake

In this article













Makes 2250g fresh or frozen raspberries 2 tbsp caster sugar 250ml organic semi skimmed milk 4 - 5 grams of good quality chocolate 2 tbsp of drinking chocolate powderWash the raspberries - put two to one side, chop the rest. Put the chopped raspberries in a bowl, sprinkle over the sugar. Ideally pop these in the fridge for an hour.Blend the raspberries (don't waste the juice !) with the milk and drinking chocolate powder in a blender until there are no chunks left. Add the ice cream and blend until smooth (you can add a dash more milk if it's too thick).Serve in a tall glasses, use the left over raspberries to garnish.