>
>
Milkshakes | Milkshake recipes
  
Chocolate & raspberry milkshake
In this article

Chocolate & raspberry milkshake


Chocolate & raspberry milkshake

Makes 2

Ingredients
250g fresh or frozen raspberries
2 tbsp caster sugar
250ml organic semi skimmed milk
4 - 5 grams of good quality chocolate ice cream
2 tbsp of drinking chocolate powder

Method
Wash the raspberries - put two to one side, chop the rest. Put the chopped raspberries in a bowl, sprinkle over the sugar. Ideally pop these in the fridge for an hour.

Blend the raspberries (don't waste the juice!) with the milk and drinking chocolate powder in a blender until there are no chunks left. Add the ice cream and blend until smooth (you can add a dash more milk if it's too thick).

Serve in a tall glasses, use the left over raspberries to garnish.
Food and Drink Editor
25/01/2012
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Ten men who you don’t want to marry The massive rose gold trend
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         