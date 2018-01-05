|
Chocolate & raspberry milkshake
Ingredients
250g fresh or frozen raspberries
2 tbsp caster sugar
250ml organic semi skimmed milk
4 - 5 grams of good quality chocolate ice cream
2 tbsp of drinking chocolate powder
Method
Wash the raspberries - put two to one side, chop the rest. Put the chopped raspberries in a bowl, sprinkle over the sugar. Ideally pop these in the fridge for an hour.
Blend the raspberries (don't waste the juice!) with the milk and drinking chocolate powder in a blender until there are no chunks left. Add the ice cream and blend until smooth (you can add a dash more milk if it's too thick).
Serve in a tall glasses, use the left over raspberries to garnish.
