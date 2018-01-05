>
>
Milkshakes | Milkshake recipes
 Photo 7/7 
T.G.I Friday's Barnamint Baileys milkshake
In this article

T.G.I Friday's Barnamint Baileys milkshake


T.G.I Friday's Barnamint Baileys milkshake

A classic T.G.I. Friday’s shake – the Barnamint Baileys. We should point out this is an alcoholic milkshake, so one for the adults!

Makes 1

Ingredients:

35ml (1 large shot) Bailey’s
25ml (1 small shot) Crème de Menthe
17.5ml (1/2 shot) cream
17.5ml (1/2 shot) milk
2 x scoops of vanilla ice cream
Half a scoop of crushed ice
3 x Oreo Cookies

Method

Add it to a blender and blend for about 30 seconds until you get that perfect milkshake texture. Pour into a glass and garnish with an Oreo.


You might also like...

- T.G.I Friday's Barnamint Baileys milkshake
Which celeb has had the shortest marriage? Give yourself a new look NOW!



Food and Drink Editor
25/01/2012
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Ten men who you don’t want to marry DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         