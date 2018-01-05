|
T.G.I Friday's Barnamint Baileys milkshake
T.G.I Friday's Barnamint Baileys milkshakeA classic T.G.I. Friday’s shake – the Barnamint Baileys. We should point out this is an alcoholic milkshake, so one for the adults!
Makes 1
Ingredients:
35ml (1 large shot) Bailey’s
25ml (1 small shot) Crème de Menthe
17.5ml (1/2 shot) cream
17.5ml (1/2 shot) milk
2 x scoops of vanilla ice cream
Half a scoop of crushed ice
3 x Oreo Cookies
Method
Add it to a blender and blend for about 30 seconds until you get that perfect milkshake texture. Pour into a glass and garnish with an Oreo.
