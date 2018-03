T.G.I Friday's Barnamint Baileys milkshake

A classic T.G.I. Friday’s shake – the Barnamint Baileys. We should point out this is an alcoholic milkshake, so one for the adults!Makes 135ml (1 large shot) Bailey’s25ml (1 small shot) Crème de Menthe17.5ml (1/2 shot) cream 17.5ml (1/2 shot) milk 2 x scoops of vanilla Half a scoop of crushed ice3 x Oreo CookiesAdd it to a blender and blend for about 30 seconds until you get that perfect milkshake texture. Pour into a glass and garnish with an Oreo.