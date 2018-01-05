Mint chocolate magic - cooking with After Eights

Butter croissant pudding with mint chocolate custard recipe

If you're like us, you remember After Eight's as the little pockets of mint choc yumminess that were always left over following your mum's last dinner party. You probably recall sneaking a few out but leaving the packet in place so no-one knew!



After Eight's are not just an after-dinner party staple though - you can eat them for dessert in far more creative ways...

After Eight butter croissant pudding with mint chocolate custard



Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25-30 minutes



Ingredients

3 reduced fat butter croissants

8 After Eight mints, roughly chopped

250ml semi skimmed milk

150ml half fat thick cream

2 medium eggs

¼ tsp vanilla bean extract

2 tsp golden caster sugar, for the top



To serve; 1tbsp icing sugar for dusting



Method

Preheat the oven to 160°C, 325°F, Gas Mark 3. Grease a 20 cm (approximately 1 litre) baking dish.

Slice the croissants thickly and arrange the slices in the dish, scattered with the After Eight mints. In a large jug, beat the milk, cream, eggs and vanilla. Slowly pour the mixture over the croissants and sprinkle with sugar.

Place the dish in a deep roasting pan and pour enough boiling water to come half way up the sides. Bake for 25 - 30 minutes until the custard is softly set (has a slight wobble) and the top is puffy and golden. Dust with icing sugar and serve warm.



Tip

This is fabulous when made with slices of Panettone instead of croissant. You can prepare it a little in advance and keep in the fridge until ready to bake.





