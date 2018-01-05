After Eight chocolate mint fondant sundaes

Recipe...



Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Chilling time: 30 minutes



Ingredients

175g chocolate brownies or sponge cake

150g (18) After Eight mints

100 ml whipping cream

50g half fat crème fraiche



To serve; 60 g half fat crème fraiche. 4 squares chocolate, grated



Method

Break the brownies into pieces and divide the chunks between 4 serving glasses.

Melt the After Eight mints very gently, for about 20 seconds, in a bowl in the microwave. Add 1 tbsp boiling water and stir until smooth and thick. Take about a third of this warm chocolate fondant and spoon it over the brownies in your serving glasses.

Next, whip the cream until thickened, not too stiff and then fold in the rest of the chocolate mixture and the crème fraiche.

Divide the chocolate mint cream between the four sundaes: you have layers of rich cake, dark chocolate mint fondant, and a lighter chocolate cream. Finish with a dollop of thick crème fraiche and a grating of chocolate.

Cover, pop the sundaes in the fridge to chill for at least 30 minutes and serve the same day.



Tip

Choose the best quality chocolate brownies or cake for this recipe. You could try adding some chunky pieces of Christmas liqueur fruits, onto the sponge layer.









