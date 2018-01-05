After Eight lime and mint chocolate posset

Recipe...



Serves: 6

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Chilling time: 1 hour



Ingredients

405g Carnation Light condensed milk

150ml half fat extra thick cream

4 unwaxed limes; finely grated zest and juice (150ml)

6 After Eight mints, sliced into thin strips

To serve; reserve a few strips of After Eight mints for the top

1 tbsp fresh mint leaves, chopped,

1tsp granulated sugar and few drops of lime juice



Method

Whisk the condensed milk and cream together with an electric whisk, until light and foamy.

Add the lime juice and zest and whip for a couple of minutes to allow the mixture to thicken.

Spoon or pour two thirds of the lime cream into your serving dish and then lay the strips of After Eight mints over the top. Spread the remaining third of the cream over and chill the mixture for at least one hour.

To serve, mix the mint leaves with the sugar, moisten with a little juice and gently bruise the leaves with the back of a spoon. Sprinkle over the top of the posset, adding a few strips of After Eight mints to decorate.



Tip

The condensed milk thickens the cream naturally, when the lime juice is added. The flavour is refreshingly sharp: a good partner for the chocolate and mint.







