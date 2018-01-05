>
Mint chocolate magic
  
After Eight lime and mint chocolate posset

After Eight lime and mint chocolate posset


After Eight lime and mint chocolate posset

Recipe...

Serves: 6
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Chilling time: 1 hour

Ingredients
405g Carnation Light condensed milk
150ml half fat extra thick cream
4 unwaxed limes; finely grated zest and juice (150ml)
6 After Eight mints, sliced into thin strips
To serve; reserve a few strips of After Eight mints for the top
1 tbsp fresh mint leaves, chopped,
1tsp granulated sugar and few drops of lime juice

Method
Whisk the condensed milk and cream together with an electric whisk, until light and foamy.
Add the lime juice and zest and whip for a couple of minutes to allow the mixture to thicken.
Spoon or pour two thirds of the lime cream into your serving dish and then lay the strips of After Eight mints over the top. Spread the remaining third of the cream over and chill the mixture for at least one hour.
To serve, mix the mint leaves with the sugar, moisten with a little juice and gently bruise the leaves with the back of a spoon. Sprinkle over the top of the posset, adding a few strips of After Eight mints to decorate.

Tip
The condensed milk thickens the cream naturally, when the lime juice is added. The flavour is refreshingly sharp: a good partner for the chocolate and mint.



Food and Drink Editor
29/03/2010
