After Eight winter berry yogurt sherbets

Serves: 6
Preparation time: 5 minutes

Ingredients
350g frozen fruits, e.g. Black Forest mix or red fruits
200g fat free ( 0%) Greek yogurt
25g icing sugar
6 After Eight mints

To serve: fresh berry fruits

Method
The fruits must be frozen; put all the ingredients into a food processor and blend, just until you have a chunky mixture. Spoon this into 6 little ramekins and serve straight away...semi-freddo.

Tip
From a few simple ingredients, you can create an almost instant dessert, full of wonderfully sharp and fruity flavours. Serve it scooped into tall glasses if you prefer.


29/03/2010
Rank this page: 


