After Eight winter berry yogurt sherbets

Recipe...



Serves: 6

Preparation time: 5 minutes



Ingredients

350g frozen fruits, e.g. Black Forest mix or red fruits

200g fat free ( 0%) Greek yogurt

25g icing sugar

6 After Eight mints



To serve: fresh berry fruits



Method

The fruits must be frozen; put all the ingredients into a food processor and blend, just until you have a chunky mixture. Spoon this into 6 little ramekins and serve straight away...semi-freddo.



Tip

From a few simple ingredients, you can create an almost instant dessert, full of wonderfully sharp and fruity flavours. Serve it scooped into tall glasses if you prefer.





