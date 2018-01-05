>
>

National Baking Week - Sweet treet recipes

 
Sweet treats - ultimate baking recipes
In this article
Sweet treats - ultimate baking recipes

This week is National Baking Week which is why we have teamed up with Nielsen Massey Vanilla's to bring you the most delicious baking recipes to share with friends and family.

There’s nothing more satisfying than baking for your loved ones; the anticipation, the fantastic aroma and most of all the enjoyment of sneaking a taste before it has even had time to cool down.

Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, an official partner of National Baking Week, is encouraging amateur cooks and professional chefs alike, to get out their mixing bowls and bake delicious home-made treats to share with as many people as possible. It's a great chance to wind down and bond with the family over your mouth watering baking creations.

So, this National Baking Week, get creative in the kitchen with these delicious home baking recipes...
Image © Stockbyte
Food and Drink Editor
18/10/2010
Rank this page: 


another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at homeDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         