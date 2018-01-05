>
Double chocolate fudge cake recipe
Double chocolate fudge cake recipe


Ingredients:

For the cake:
150g unsalted butter, at room temperature
150g light muscovado sugar
40g cocoa, sifted
150g self raising flour
1 tsp baking powder
½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
2 medium free range eggs
1 tsp Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract
142ml soured cream
2 tbsp golden syrup

For the buttercream:
200g white chocolate
280g unsalted butter
280g icing sugar
1 tsp Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract
For the chocolate curls:
100g white chocolate
100g dark chocolate

2 x 18cm sandwich tins

How to make:

1. Heat the oven to 180C/mark 4/ Fan 160C. Grease and base-line 2 x 18cm sandwich tins. Beat together the butter and sugar until pale. In a separate bowl sift the cocoa, flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and a pinch of salt, mix well. Add to the creamed butter and sugar.

2. In a measuring jug whisk together the eggs, Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract, soured cream and syrup. Pour over the dry ingredients and beat altogether.

3. Divide the mixture equally between the tins. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until springy. Leave to cool for a few minutes in the tins, then transfer to cooling racks to cool completely.

4. For the buttercream, melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a pan of barely simmering water. Leave to cool slightly. In a large bowl, beat the butter and icing sugar together until creamy. Beat in the chocolate and Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract.

5. For the chocolate curls, melt the white and dark chocolates separately as above, then pour each on to a small plate, leave to cool until firm but no completely solid, then using a peeler or sharp knife, run the blade over the chocolate to make a curl, transfer to a lined plate and chill in the fridge until ready to serve.

6. When you’re ready to serve, transfer one of the cakes to a serving platter, spread ¼ of the buttercream on top, then top with the other cake. Then use the remaining buttercream to ice the top and sides of the cake. Top with the chocolate curls.
