Double chocolate fudge cake recipe

Ingredients:



For the cake:

150g unsalted butter, at room temperature

150g light muscovado sugar

40g cocoa, sifted

150g self raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

2 medium free range eggs

1 tsp Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract

142ml soured cream

2 tbsp golden syrup



For the buttercream:

200g white chocolate

280g unsalted butter

280g icing sugar

1 tsp Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract

For the chocolate curls:

100g white chocolate

100g dark chocolate



2 x 18cm sandwich tins



How to make:



1. Heat the oven to 180C/mark 4/ Fan 160C. Grease and base-line 2 x 18cm sandwich tins. Beat together the butter and sugar until pale. In a separate bowl sift the cocoa, flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and a pinch of salt, mix well. Add to the creamed butter and sugar.



2. In a measuring jug whisk together the eggs, Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract, soured cream and syrup. Pour over the dry ingredients and beat altogether.



3. Divide the mixture equally between the tins. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until springy. Leave to cool for a few minutes in the tins, then transfer to cooling racks to cool completely.



4. For the buttercream, melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a pan of barely simmering water. Leave to cool slightly. In a large bowl, beat the butter and icing sugar together until creamy. Beat in the chocolate and Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract.



5. For the chocolate curls, melt the white and dark chocolates separately as above, then pour each on to a small plate, leave to cool until firm but no completely solid, then using a peeler or sharp knife, run the blade over the chocolate to make a curl, transfer to a lined plate and chill in the fridge until ready to serve.



6. When you’re ready to serve, transfer one of the cakes to a serving platter, spread ¼ of the buttercream on top, then top with the other cake. Then use the remaining buttercream to ice the top and sides of the cake. Top with the chocolate curls.

