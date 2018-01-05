>
>
Sweet treats - ultimate baking recipes
  
Rum and raisin brownies
Rum and raisin brownies


Ingredients:
155g self-raising flour
30g cocoa powder
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp baking powder
110g butter, softened
85g dark muscovado sugar
170g granulated sugar
1 tbsp Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract
2 tbsp white or dark rum
3 eggs
100g white chocolate, coarsely chopped
50g hazelnuts, coarsely chopped
50g raisins

How to make:
1. Preheat oven to 350/180/gas mark 4.

2. Sift the flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt together. Set aside.

3. In a separate bowl cream the brown and white sugars, butter, Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract and rum.

4. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the dry ingredients in two additions, beating well after each half.

5. Fold in the chocolate, fruit and nuts.Grease a baking tin (9x13inches) with a little oil. It also helps to line the base with non-stick baking parchment.

6. Spread the mixture evenly over the base. Bake for 25-30 minutes.

7. The brownies should be crisp on top but should be a little gooey in the centre. Remove from the oven and run a palette knife around the edges to loosen.

8. Cut into 15 pieces and leave to cool for 20 minutes in the pan. Then remove carefully and store in an air-tight container.
Food and Drink Editor
18/10/2010
