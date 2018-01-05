In this article













Rum and raisin brownies

Ingredients:

155g self-raising flour

30g cocoa powder

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp baking powder

110g butter, softened

85g dark muscovado sugar

170g granulated sugar

1 tbsp Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract

2 tbsp white or dark rum

3 eggs

100g white chocolate, coarsely chopped

50g hazelnuts, coarsely chopped

50g raisins



How to make:

1. Preheat oven to 350/180/gas mark 4.



2. Sift the flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt together. Set aside.



3. In a separate bowl cream the brown and white sugars, butter, Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract and rum.



4. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the dry ingredients in two additions, beating well after each half.



5. Fold in the chocolate, fruit and nuts.Grease a baking tin (9x13inches) with a little oil. It also helps to line the base with non-stick baking parchment.



6. Spread the mixture evenly over the base. Bake for 25-30 minutes.



7. The brownies should be crisp on top but should be a little gooey in the centre. Remove from the oven and run a palette knife around the edges to loosen.



8. Cut into 15 pieces and leave to cool for 20 minutes in the pan. Then remove carefully and store in an air-tight container.





