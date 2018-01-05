Chewy macadamia nut cookies

Ingredients:

170g butter, softened

340g dark muscavado sugar

1tsp Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract

2 medium eggs

375g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2tsp salt

1tsp cinnamon

100g chopped macadamia nuts



How to make:

1. Cream the butter, sugar and Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract together. When light and fluffy, gradually add the eggs and beat until a batter is formed.

2. Add the flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon and mix until smooth. Stir in the macadamia nuts. Wrap the dough in Clingfilm and chill for 2 hours in the refrigerator (or 1 hour in the freezer).

3. Preheat the oven to 180C/350F/G4. Lightly oil a baking sheet.

4. Shape the dough into 1-inch balls and place, so they are well spaced out on the baking sheet.

5. Bake for 15-18 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.

